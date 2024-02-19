Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.