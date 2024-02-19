Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $4,433,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SONY traded down $3.15 on Monday, hitting $88.84. 1,433,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,818. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

