SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

