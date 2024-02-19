SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) is Goldentree Asset Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,282,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,235 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up about 6.2% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Goldentree Asset Management LP owned 1.89% of SLM worth $58,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 427,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLM by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

