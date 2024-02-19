SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

