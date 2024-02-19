Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Sinclair has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sinclair by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

