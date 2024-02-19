Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $71,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $149.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,691. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

