Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) PT Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Similarweb Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $8,960,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 385,800 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Stories

