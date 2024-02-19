Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $755.28 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $755.28 million and approximately $46.77 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,959.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00521102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00137363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00218416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00151332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,496,525,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,471,630,893 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

