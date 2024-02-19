SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 863 ($10.90) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 911.60 ($11.51).
SEGRO Stock Performance
SEGRO Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently -992.65%.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
