Scotiabank Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$125.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.