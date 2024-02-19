Scotiabank Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$20.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. CIBC upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.61.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

