Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.30. 765,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

