Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Harbor Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. 244,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,448. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

