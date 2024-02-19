Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,358 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

