Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

