Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $113.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on R. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

