Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.88.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Royal Gold by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after buying an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,022,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

