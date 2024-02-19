Royal Bank of Canada Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

TSE:DFY opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.09. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$42.96. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.