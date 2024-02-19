Royal Bank of Canada Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.54.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.75. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

