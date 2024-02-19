Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$48.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.82.

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

