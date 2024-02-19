Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.25

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Angi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Angi Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Angi

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

