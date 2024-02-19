Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 583.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,984 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.3 %

HOOD opened at $14.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

