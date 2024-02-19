Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $102.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $106.79.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

