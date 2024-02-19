Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,056 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $19.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.69. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

