Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
FINX opened at $25.71 on Monday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
