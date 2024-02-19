Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $759,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

