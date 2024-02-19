Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 51,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $497.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

