Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.66 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

