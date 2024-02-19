Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 39,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of REET opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.