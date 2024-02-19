RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of RH worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $27,418,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2,139.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 18.5% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RH by 22.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $10,423,493.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 3.6 %

RH stock opened at $265.52 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

