Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $36.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $77,518.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,995.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $77,518.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,995.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.54. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

