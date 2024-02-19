Reviewing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) & Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.05% 14.87% 8.70% AngioDynamics -4.28% -1.78% -1.38%

Risk and Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 AngioDynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.33%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and AngioDynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion N/A $150.51 million €0.59 ($0.63) 53.68 AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.73 -$52.44 million ($0.35) -17.69

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats AngioDynamics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

