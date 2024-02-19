Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 426 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Oracle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

