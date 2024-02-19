Retirement Capital Strategies Has $31.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 157.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $459.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,864. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $462.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

