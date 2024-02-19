Relay Token (RELAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.35

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $34.35 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

