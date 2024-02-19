Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,061. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $250.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.80. The company has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

