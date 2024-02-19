Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,935 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $18,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,448,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ONEQ traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. 138,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,515. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.