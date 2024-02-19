Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.48. 123,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

