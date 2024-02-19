Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,746. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

