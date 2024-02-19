Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

