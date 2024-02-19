Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,397 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

