Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,055. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

