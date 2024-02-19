Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $82.26. 334,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,609. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $82.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

