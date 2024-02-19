Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 3,859,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,085. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.