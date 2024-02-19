Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 747.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $99.93. 363,044 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.