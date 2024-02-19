Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.26. 1,967,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,127. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

