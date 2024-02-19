Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. 2,124,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,100. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

