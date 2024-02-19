Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 356,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,880,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,883 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109,172. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

