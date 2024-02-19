Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 629 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,218. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

